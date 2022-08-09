Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 304 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

