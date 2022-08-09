Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

