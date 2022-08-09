Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

