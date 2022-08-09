Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,636 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.45 and its 200-day moving average is $288.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

