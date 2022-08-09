Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

