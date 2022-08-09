CX Institutional Purchases New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 393,888 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

