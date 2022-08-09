Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

