Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,160,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

