Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

VMC opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

