Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

