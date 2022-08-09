Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.