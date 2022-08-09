Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.