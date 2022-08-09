Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -110.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

