Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Shares of AAP opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

