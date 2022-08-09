Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

