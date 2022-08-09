Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.10.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $353.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

