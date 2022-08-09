Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after purchasing an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.89.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

