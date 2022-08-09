Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.8 %

TWLO opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $382.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.