Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,144. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.14 and its 200-day moving average is $272.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.