STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

