Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

