Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,545 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

NYSE:PKG opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

