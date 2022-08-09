Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

APD stock opened at $261.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

