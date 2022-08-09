IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQV opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

