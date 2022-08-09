Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

MAR stock opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.