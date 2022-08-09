Lincoln National Corp Acquires 849 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after buying an additional 424,273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

