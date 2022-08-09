3,908 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in American International Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.