Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cerner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

