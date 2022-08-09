TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.