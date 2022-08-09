CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

