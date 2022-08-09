Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,810 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1,479.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYC opened at $367.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,527 shares of company stock worth $5,387,156. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

