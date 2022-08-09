Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $672,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

