Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,490 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 187.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

