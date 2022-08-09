Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

