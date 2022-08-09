CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.69 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

