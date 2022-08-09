CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CCCS opened at $9.69 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.