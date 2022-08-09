CX Institutional Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 256,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

