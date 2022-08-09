Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

