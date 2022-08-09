Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

