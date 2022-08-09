Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

