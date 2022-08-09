Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.37 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
