Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.37 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

