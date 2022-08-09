Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

