Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 152,819 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

