Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 564 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,938,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.69.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

