DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

DD stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.