SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

Insider Activity

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.98 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

