Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,998 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

