Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 861 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

