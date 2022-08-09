IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,082,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in InterDigital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

