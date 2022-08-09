CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.