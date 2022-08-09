Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

